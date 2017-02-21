Danny Bonaduce Stands By David Cassidy In Sweet Message: ” Now Is A Great Time To Send Him Your Love & Best Wishes”

David Cassidy revealed, unfortunately, that he is currently battling dementia after video surfaced of the 66-year-old slurring his words at a concert and even falling while on stage.

For nearly four years, Cassidy and Danny Bonaduce portrayed brothers on the wildly popular The Partridge Family. Yesterday, Bonaduce became the first of Cassidy’s costars to speak out in support of the performer. He tweeted a sweet and simple message asking for support for Cassidy.

David Cassidy once had a bigger fan club than Elvis & the Beatles. If you're a fan, now is a great time to send him your love & best wishes. — Danny Bonaduce (@TheDoochMan) February 21, 2017

Cassidy told People he denied having the illness, but has finally come to the decision to stop touring as a musician in order to concentrate on his health. He said, “I want to focus on what I am, who I am and how I’ve been without any distractions. I want to love. I want to enjoy life.”

