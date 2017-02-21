Dallas Ranks #14 for Most Congested Traffic in the World

It’s no surprise to Dallas residents that we spend a significant amount of time sitting in traffic. It’s now been confirmed Dallas is among the worst in the world. Inrix has released their 2016 Global Traffic Scorecard which ranks more than 1,000 cities from the most amount of time spent in traffic to the least.

According to the 2016 report, Dallas, Texas ranks #14 with an estimated 59 peak hours spent in congestion. While that seems high, consider yourself blessed for not living in Los Angeles, California which came first on this list with 104!

Houston and Austin also made the list at #24 and #32, respectively.

You can check out the full report here.