5 Songs From The ’80s You May Not Have Realized Were About Sex

JoEllen Note is a blogger and certified ’80s kid.

She decided to take a look back at some of her tunes from music’s favorite decade, and realized that some of her favorite songs were more explicit than she remembered. She writes, “I came up with this list of songs that are related in no way other than that I rocked the hell out to them between the ages of 3 and 8 — with the full encouragement of the adults around me (well, all songs except for one) — only to hear them again as an adult and say to myself, “Wait. What?!.”

Looking at them now, it might be kind of hard not to interpret any of these songs to be about anything other than the dirty deed, but at 8 years old we didn’t know any better!

Here are the five songs, JoEllen, and maybe some of you didn’t realize were about sex.

1- Olivia Newton-John, “Physical”

She wants to get physical, like working out and exercising, right? “Let me hear your body talk” just means your body is screaming from all those sweet gains from lifting.

2- Prince, “Little Red Corvette”

So apparently, it’s not about Prince’s sweet ride, but a one night “adventure.” Prince urges the “car” to “slow down,” and “find a love that’s gonna last” before she destroys herself. Totally about a car.

3- Cyndi Lauper, “She Bop”

Lauper has said she intended for the song to be interpreted as being about dancing for a younger audience, but as they grow older they realize the true messages of the tune. “Hey I’ve been thinking of a new sensation. I’m picking up good vibration.” Kind of speaks for itself.

4- Def Leppard, “Pour Some Sugar On Me”

We thought this one was pretty self explanatory.

5- Salt-N-Pepa, “Push It”

This one too. “Push it real good?” We know what you’re saying, Salt-N-Pepa.

