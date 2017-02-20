Wrong Fort Worth Home Gutted And Stripped After Contractor Makes Mistakes

Lee and Lelia Beckelman called police after they thought the rental property they owned had been burglarized. The house, located at 2736 Forest Park Boulevard, had been stripped all its appliances, toilets, shutters, doors, molding, furniture and even the doorbell. The Beckelmans had a contract to sell the home, so this could not have come at a worst time.

Soon after police began their investigation, they received a call from a local contractor, who explained that the entire situation was nothing but a huge misunderstanding. The contractor was hired to gut the house located at 2700 Forest Park Boulevard. When they arrived at the location, they saw 2700 on the curb, but the crew did not notice that the house said 2736, not 2700.

The owner of 2700 told the contractor to just kick the door in, since he was out-of-town and could not get them a key in time. Over a period of three days, the crew removed everything inside the house. Police don’t intend to charge the contractor since he had no intention of stealing anything, and are leaving it up to him and the Beckelmans to settle the matter. Lelia said “He feels really bad and is willing to make us whole and restore things. He’s an honest guy.”

The contractor offered to restore the house, or even buy it for the selling price. The house is listed for $369,000. The plan, right now, is for the contractor to return everything taken out. Lelia continued, “He is bending over backwards for us. We are grateful that he was honest and admitted the mistake and wants to reconcile.”

Via Star Telegram

