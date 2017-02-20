Texas Man Stands Under Loose Sign At Wal-Mart, Hoping It’ll Fall On Him So He Can Sue

Manuel Garcia of Welasco, Texas had a surefire plan to score some quick cash from supermarket mega power Wal-Mart.

Noticing a loose “P” dangling from the Pharmacy sign, Garcia stood under the letter, claiming to do so for four hours at one point, hoping it would fall on him so he could sue the chain and cash out.

Of course, Garcia had no intentions of suing the store, and the photo was taken all in good fun. He told Global News, “Honestly when I posted that picture on Facebook I never thought I would go viral. I posted just to mess around with my friends, never did I imagine it would go viral and crazy all over the world.”

The photo was posted on Valentine’s Day, and almost a week later has been liked almost 20,0000 times and has over 46,000 shares.

Wal-Mart actually was glad to learn about the photo’s existence, mostly for maintenance reasons. A spokesperson for Wal-Mart told Global News, “We want to thank Mr. Garcia for making us aware of our falling ‘P,’ and we’re glad he wasn’t harmed during his stunt. His sharp eye and camera skills helped us fix the sign quickly, and we’re grateful for his efforts.”

Via Global News

