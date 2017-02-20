Texas Lawmaker Wants Us All To Stop Using The Chilean Flag Emoji for TX

Have you ever noticed how similar the Texas flag and Chilean flag look? This Texas lawmaker took it to heart and wants us all to know the difference.

State Representative Tom Oliverson wrote in House Concurrent Resolution 75 that “Most major electronic messaging applications provide a number of flag emojis, including that of the Republic of Chile, but the official flag of Texas, also known as the Lone Star Flag, is not included in the selection” Oliverson stated, “All too often, the Chilean flag emoji is used as a substitute for the Lone Star Flag in text messaging and on social media platforms.”

The main point of Oliversons resolution is that each flag is unique, have different meanings, and each carries their own history.

“Just as our flag could never fully embody the country of Chile, neither can the Chilean flag inspire feelings of pride and passion in the heart of a true Texan” Oliverson Said. “Therefore, be it resolved that the 85th Legislature of the State of Texas hereby reject the notion that the Chilean flag, although it is a nice flag, can in any way compare to or be substituted for the official state flag of Texas and urge all Texans not to use the Republic of Chile flag emoji in digital forums when referring to the Lone Star Flag of the great State of Texas,” the resolution concludes.