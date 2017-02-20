Shane Blacks “The Predator” Starts Filming Today

Director/ writer Shane Black, posted on Twitter today with a Photo of him and fellow cast-mates, Boyd Holbrook, Olivia Munn, Trevante Rhodes, Keegan Michael Key, and Jacob Tremblay as a way to officially announce production.

The new film is an addition to the franchise that started back in 1987 with Arnold Schwarzenegger. Shane Black also starred in the 1987 classic as wisecracking Hawkins opposite Schwarzenegger. With the current film market saturated in PG-13 films, Shane Black has already said that the new Predator will be rated R just like the original.

The film is set to come out a year from now on Valentines Day weekend