Reactions To The Unauthorized Britney Spears Lifetime Movie Are Better Than The Movie Itself

February 20, 2017 9:10 AM By JT
Lifetime has definitely had some hits and misses over their illustrious broadcasting career.  Some would argue more misses than hits, and more would argue that those misses were so incredible they outweight any hit they may have had.

Their latest project, Britney Ever After attempted to take a critical and dramatic look at the life and career of Britney Spears.  The film was unauthorized, and was not supported in any form or fashion by Spears, her family, or her representatives, and it showed.  There were wild inaccuracies, including the addition of a post-breakup dance battle between Spears and Justin Timberlake, a sex tape that never existed, and multiple incorrect interpretations of the costumes she’s worn throughout the years.

But hey, trash tv is still fun to watch, and the reactions from people are Twitter are by far more entertaining than the actual film itself.

