PBR To Open Country Bar At Developing Texas Live! Property In Arlington

Texas Live! will soon house the flagship location for a professional bull riders-themed country bar with not one, but two mechanical bulls. The Baltimore-based Cordish Companies has opened a chain of these establishments across the country, but has plans to make the Arlington spot the flagship location.

Rob Matwick, Texas Rangers executive vice president for business operations, said this partnership between the ballclub and the restaurant is natural. “It’s a natural for Texas and our region to have a concept like this. They have had great success around the country.” PBR Chief Executive Sean Gleason said “As they say, everything’s bigger in Texas. This is the biggest single-day PBR event, certainly the biggest venue, and we’re now announcing the biggest bar of our nine bars.”

Construction on Texas Live! began in October on seven acres between Globe Life Park and AT&T Stadium. The complex also features popular barbecue restaurant Lockhart Smokehouse, along with a restaurant from TV chef Guy Fieri and Revolver Brewing. Plans right now stand for Texas Live! to open in time for the 2018 baseball season.

Via Star Telegram

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter