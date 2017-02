Christopher Duntsch, a North Texas neurosurgeon, was sentenced on Monday for the maiming of four patients and the death of at least two to life in a maximum security prison.

Duntsch’s Lawyer argued the deaths were a result of Duntsch’s poor surgical skills and a chaotic operating room environment.

The 44-year-old was handed out the maximum sentence, Duntsch could have received anywhere from 5 to 99 years and probation, after being convicted of a first degree felony.

Via Fox 4