Mom Sends Son Care Package With The Trash He Forgot To Take Out

Connor Cox thought was receiving a box of goodies and treats when he opened a package sent from his mother, Terri. He told Buzzfeed, “I was thrilled, because it’s like Christmas when you get mail from family when you’re in college.”

When Connor opened the box however, he didn’t find treats. He didn’t find cash. He didn’t find any cute mementos from home. No, Connor found trash.

Thought my mom was sending me a care package… but instead she sent me a box of trash i was supposed to take out. pic.twitter.com/UetdT5UoVP — Connor Cox (@thedeal_5) January 30, 2017

Like most college students, Connor went home over the holiday break, where he and his mother had an arrangement that he would perform all of his chores as normal. Well looks like Connor disregarded the trash. Not only that, this was only a portion of the trash Connor didn’t take out. This was the trash he left on the floor; his mom didn’t find the trash he hid in his clothes drawers!

@thedeal_5 Actually it was the trash you left on your floor. she was v proud of herself hahaha — Mackenzie Cox (@cox_mackenzie) January 31, 2017

Connor says he and his mom were able to laugh about the entire situation, saying that she always “had a huge sense of humor.” While that may be true, Terri added that “His room should be left the way it was when he came home for Christmas break, which I cleaned before he came home.”

Via Buzzfeed

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter