Keanu Reeves Says He Would Be Up For A Fourth Matrix

February 20, 2017 12:30 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, 2017, interviews, Keanu Reeves, Movies, The Matrix, Wachowski Brothers

All of us remember from The Matrix trilogy how Neo died saving humanity from the machines.  However there has always been that question about if he really did die and if Neo could ever return.

Well in a recent interview with Yahoo Movies, Keanu Reeves spoke about starring in a fourth installment of the $1.6 billion grossing franchise.  He isn’t against it, in fact he’s all for it; but only under certain conditions.

“The Wachowskis would have to be involved,” he said. “They would have to write it and direct it. And then we’d see what the story is, but yeah, I dunno, that’d be weird, but why not?” He added, “People die, stories don’t, people in stories don’t.”

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live