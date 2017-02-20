Keanu Reeves Says He Would Be Up For A Fourth Matrix

All of us remember from The Matrix trilogy how Neo died saving humanity from the machines. However there has always been that question about if he really did die and if Neo could ever return.

Well in a recent interview with Yahoo Movies, Keanu Reeves spoke about starring in a fourth installment of the $1.6 billion grossing franchise. He isn’t against it, in fact he’s all for it; but only under certain conditions.

“The Wachowskis would have to be involved,” he said. “They would have to write it and direct it. And then we’d see what the story is, but yeah, I dunno, that’d be weird, but why not?” He added, “People die, stories don’t, people in stories don’t.”