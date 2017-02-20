‘Golden Girls’ Restaurant Opens In New York City

A new cafe in New York City inspired by the life of actress Rue McClanahan from TV’s Golden Girls, has opened in Manhattan’s Washington Heights neighborhood.

The eatery aptly named Rue La Rue Cafe, serves beer and cheesecake slices inspired by each of the show’s iconic characters plus a bit of nostalgia. In addition to McClanahan’s 1987 Emmy Award for best actress, the cafe also displays memorabilia from the classic show, which ran from 1985-1992. A pair of McLanahan’s pumps (worn by Blanche in the series’ pilot episode) are displayed in a glass case, while various character costumes, photos, and kitschy trinkets from the set line the interior of the cafe.

Thank you for being a friiiieeennnddd. #goldengirls A post shared by Carly Fisher Has Her Day (@dinnerwithcarly) on Feb 16, 2017 at 10:57am PST

The shop is co-owned by McClanahan’s son and the actress’ longtime friend, Michael J. LaRue. The cafe got its name from an inside joke between McClanahan and LaRue. Apparently LaRue met McClanahan at an animal rights charity event at Studio 54, and they quickly became friends. “She repeatedly asked him, in jest, to marry her so she could be Rue LaRue.”