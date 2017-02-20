Girl Puts On Disguise To Make Sure Friend’s First Date Is Going OK

February 20, 2017 9:32 PM
Going on a fist date can be extremely gut wrenching, but how would you feel if your best friend was spying on your date from a distance to make sure it went okay.

That’s exaclty what one friend did. When Dawsyn Eubanks went on a first date her BFF Georgia tagged along unknowingly. While on the date, Dawsyn appeared to not be eating and then she received a text message from Georgia, asking “Why aren’t you eating?” Dawsyn turned around to see Georgia sitting just a few tables away, disguised in a black hoodie, sunglasses, and mustache, ready to save the day just in case. She later tweeted the photo out with the caption “when your best friend wants to make sure your first date goes well” and has gotten 493K likes. Check out the tweet below

Now that’s the kind of BFF we all need.

