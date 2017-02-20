David Cassidy Reveals He is Battling Dementia After Weekend Concert

Former teen heart throb David Cassidy reveals he has been battling Dementia after falling on stage and forgetting his own lyrics.

Over the weekend, Cassidy was performing at the Canyon Club in Agoura and appeared to forget the lyrics at times. The 66 year old actor appeared to be staggering on the side of the stage, and then fell on stage in the middle of the show. Another moment during the concert, he stopped playing guitar all together and handed it to a technician, he complained: “Apologies I can’t play the guitar this badly out of tune.” As he went to take the microphone off the stand, he pulled it back and hit himself in the face with it.

After the weekend concert, David opened up to People Magazine on Monday about his battle with the disease. “I was in denial, but a part of me always knew this was coming,” said Cassidy. He revealed his grandfather and his mother both battled the disease,“In the end, the only way I knew she recognized me is with one single tear that would drop from her eye every time I walked into the room.” He told People Magazine that he plans to stop touring to concentrate on his health. “I want to focus on what I am, who I am and how I’ve been without any distractions, I want to love. I want to enjoy life.”

David Cassidy is best know for playing Keith Partridge on the 1970s series “The Partridge Family,