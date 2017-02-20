Danielle Bregoli Declares War On The Kardashians: “B****, Ain’t Nobody Scared Of Hurr”

Danielle Bregoli is certainly getting the most of her 15 minutes.

The 13-year-old famous for making Dr. Phil who he is today has targeted the entire Kardashian sisterhood in a new video from TMZ.

A cameraman caught her walking through LAX when he asked about the power (huh?) the Kardashians have over Hollywood, and Danielle just couldn’t handle that thought. She started with Kylie, and did not hold anything back, even calling out Kim for her home video with Ray J.

Check out the video below, and be warned, there is a fair amount of language not fit for a 13-year-old.

Via TMZ

