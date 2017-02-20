Danielle Bregoli Declares War On The Kardashians: “B****, Ain’t Nobody Scared Of Hurr”

February 20, 2017 8:10 AM By JT
Filed Under: 15 minutes, cash me ousside, danielle bregoli, Dr. Phil, Fight, Kardashians, TMZ

Danielle Bregoli is certainly getting the most of her 15 minutes.

The 13-year-old famous for making Dr. Phil who he is today has targeted the entire Kardashian sisterhood in a new video from TMZ.

A cameraman caught her walking through LAX when he asked about the power (huh?) the Kardashians have over Hollywood, and Danielle just couldn’t handle that thought.  She started with Kylie, and did not hold anything back, even calling out Kim for her home video with Ray J.

Check out the video below, and be warned, there is a fair amount of language not fit for a 13-year-old.

Via TMZ

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live