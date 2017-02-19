VIDEO: David Cassidy Performs Drunk, Falls Off Stage

David Cassidy, the teenage heartthrob musician and star of ‘The Partridge Family”, played his last show of his career on Sunday night at he Canyon Club in Agoura, California. It was announced that Cassidy is retiring due to health reasons.

Well, sadly he didn’t go out with a bang, or at least not the good kind. David was clearly very drunk throughout his performance, slurring his words, taking long pauses and even taking a nasty fall mid set.

TMZ got their hands on a video of the train wreck, like the kind of wreck that makes you want to look away but you just keep on watching, which you can checkout above. Also an audience member captured drunk David saying…. something, its hard to make out, to the crowd.

Cassidy has admitted to having an alcohol addiction and has been admitted to rehab in the past, as well as racking up a lifetime total of three separate arrests in 2010, 2013 and 2014 all for driving while under the influence.

Via NY Daily