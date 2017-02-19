San Francisco Passes Law Requiring Pet Shops To Sell Only Rescue Animals

In an effort to put an end to “inhumane” puppy breeding mills in the city, San Francisco has just passed a law requiring all pet shops to no longer sell dogs and cats that haven’t been rescued. This measure, however, will not affect licensed breeders, only those operating a large-scale breeding operation that produces thousands of animals that already occupy the city’s shelters.

San Francisco follows the lead of Los Angeles, San Diego, Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston and Austin, which all have similar measures, along with the ban of the sale of animals under eight weeks old. Mimi Bekhechi, PETA’s director of international programmes praised the vote saying, “With this vote, San Francisco has proved itself to be the city of love for millions of dogs and cats in desperate need of homes. Pet shops’ greed fuels the cruel commercial breeding industry that keeps female dogs and cats prisoner inside filthy wire cages – whose only purpose is to churn out litters of inbred puppies and kittens who are then taken away from them, transported hundreds of miles, and sold.”

The vote also bans future pet shops from opening to inhumanely sell illegally breeded animals. District Supervisor Katy Tang, who also sponsored the proposition, told The Independent, “This ordinance will serve as a deterrent, preventing a business from moving into San Francisco and selling animals from irresponsible mass-producing breeders that churn out puppies and kittens as if they were on an assembly line.”

As it stands, San Francisco’s animal department, along with their local branch of the SPCA, re-home more than 6,000 animals every year.

Via The Independent