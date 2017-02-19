Judge Officially Rules “Snuggies” Are Blankets And Not Clothing For Tax Purposes

It’s a court ruling that’s going to divide the masses and finally tear this country apart.

Judge Mark Barnett has ruled that “Snuggies” are officially a blanket, and should not be considered clothing. The U.S. Department of Justice argued that Snuggies were apparel, and should be subjected to a higher tax than their blanket counterparts. The court disagreed.

Jude Barnett cited the Snuggies’ lack of closure in the back, along with the extensive marketing campaign where the Snuggie was advertised as “The Blanket with Sleeves,” as his reason for the decision.

The U.S. Department of Justice argued that because of the existence of sleeves, the Snuggie could be compared to priestly vestments or scholastic robes, and therefore was clothing. However, Judge Barnett clarified that the sleeves were merely there “to remain in place and keep the user warm while allowing the user to engage in certain activities requiring the use of their hands.”

We all should sleep a little easier tonight.

Via PennLive