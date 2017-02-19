‘Cash Me Ousside’ Girl Is Selling Blankets For $250

Danielle Bregoli is really cashing in on her sudden rise to fame after her Dr.Phil appearance. She was recently in one of Kodak Black’s new videos but we thought it’d stop there… we were wrong.

She just released a line of merchandise. The “CASH ME OUSSIDE HOW BOW DAH” Collection features a few t-shirts, some tote bags, and a few other things, but the real head scratcher is the “YUP A BLANKET HO” which is priced at a modest $250 and its sold out.

New murch link in my bio @pizzaslime A post shared by Slimthugga (@bhadbhabie) on Feb 2, 2017 at 7:36pm PST

We’re reluctant to fuel the fire but if you want to check out the “collection” you can see it here.

Via Elite Daily