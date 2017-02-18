Pet Squirrel Stops Burglary

In Meridian, Idaho one family’s pet squirrel Joey stopped a teen burglar from breaking into their gun safe.

The unidentified suspect told officers that the squirrel’s attack “scared him, obviously, because he wasn’t expecting to have, you know, a squirrel come flying out of nowhere at him,” said Officer Ashley Turner of the police department in Meridian, a Boise suburb. “So basically he said he took what he could and left as fast as he could.”

“He was kind of terrified that the squirrel went ‘spider monkey’ on him,” Turner told the Idaho Statesman.

Joey’s owner, Adam Pearl, said he has lived in his house for about six months after he was found in a flower garden by a friend’s daughter when he was about a week old. Pearl said Joey’s eyes were still closed, and set an alarm every two hours to feed him.

“His temperament is kind of like a cat,” Pearl said. “When he wants attention, he’ll run up to you and climb up your leg.”

The teen suspect has been charged with felony burglary for allegedly breaking into four homes. Police aren’t releasing the suspect’s name because he is a juvenile.