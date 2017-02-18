New Study Says Vitamin D Pills Might Help Fight The Flu And Colds

If you’re like us, you know quite a few people who are missing work or school right now because they have the flu (’tis the season!). That’s why this story caught our attention: because we don’t want the flu!

Queen Mary University of London did a study recently that gave pretty compelling evidence about how vitamin D supplements might protect people from the flu and colds.

14 countries (including the United States) were involved in the study: with 11,000 participants in 25 clinical trials.

The results of the study are pretty simple: if you have low vitamin D levels, taking vitamin D supplements daily or weekly will help prevent colds and the flu.

We’ll be swinging by the pharmacy on the way home!

Source: Daily Sun

