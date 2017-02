Norma McCorvey, known as Jane Roe, passed away due to heat failure at the age of 69.

Norma was was the plaintiff in the 1973 supreme court case, Roe V. Wade, where the court ruled in her favor, legalizing abortion. McCorvery was a prominent ¬†women’s rights activist throughout her life, though after the ruling she did change her position from pro-choice to pro-life.

Via NY Times