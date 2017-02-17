The NBA Follows NFL’s Lead And Warns Texas About Bathroom Bill

February 17, 2017 5:07 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, Bathroom Bill, hosting, major events, NBA, NFL, Texas

Friday Feb. 17, 2017 the NBA has joined the NFL in its warnings towards Texas about its proposed “bathroom bill” targeting transgender people that is similar to a North Carolina law that prompted the league to move the All-Star Game out of that state.

The league is suggesting like the NFL that Texas will be overlooked for future big events if lawmakers pass a bill requiring people to use bathrooms that correspond to the sex on their birth certificate.  NBA spokesman Mike Bass said an environment where people are treated “fairly and equally” weighs heavily when the NBA chooses its host locations.

Texas has three NBA teams and has hosted three All-Star Games since 2006.

