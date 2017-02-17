Recycling Plant Worker Finds $100,000 Inside Discarded Television

We always look forward to the day when we find a $5 bill in the pocket of some jeans we just washed. A recycling plant worker in Ontario found more than $100,000 in cash in an old, recycled television set. It was found in a cash box stuffed inside the television’s console.

Rick Deschamps, general manager of the plant told CTV that there were four stacks of $50 bills, and he also praised the employee who found the money for being honest and turning it over to the authorities.

Along with the money, the television also contained documents that led police to the owner of the television. The 68-year-old gave the television to a friend over 30 years ago, apparently forgetting that the money was inside.

Luckily, the man was reunited with his cash, and according to Barrie Police Const. Nicole Rodgers, hopefully “He’s put it in a savings account now.”

Via CNN

