Police Investigating Car Fire That Claims One Life In Uptown Garage

Police and firefighters responded to calls of a fire Thursday afternoon at an Uptown garage in a Dallas neighborhood.

Authorities went to the 3600 block of McKinney Ave. near the West Village shopping area just before 4pm yesterday after witnesses say a car caught fire on the top floor of a parking garage.

Firefighters are investigating a deadly car fire in an Uptown Dallas parking garage in the West Village: https://t.co/mxRMXFHsdH pic.twitter.com/8RlLbuuido — NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) February 16, 2017

When firefighters arrived, they found the car completely engulfed in flames. Upon further inspection, they unfortunately found a body inside the vehicle.

The person’s identity has not yet been released, and officials are working now to determine what exactly caused the fire.

Via NBC DFW

