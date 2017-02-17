Plano Will Soon Have Its First Craft Brewery

Plano’s restaurant scene keeps getting better and better but it will really ramp up once Legacy Hall makes its debut. The food hall just announced a new addition – Plano’s first craft brewery. That’s right. Unlawful Assembly Brewing Co. will open its doors on the top floor of Legacy Hall when the food hall opens officially later this year.  The brewery will feature between six and eight beers all year long and in addition, will have a rotating selection of “collaborative” and seasonal brews. We can’t wait! You’ll also be able to enjoy your nice cold brew in a taproom that offers a view of the whole brewing process. The brewery will join other new and familiar concepts like Glazed Donut Works and Monkey King Noodle Co. The food hall is slated to open fall of this year.

