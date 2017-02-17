NSYNC To Reunite At Walk Of Fame Ceremony, Re-Release Music On Vinyl

Lance Bass recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight, where the former astronaut revealed that a reunion of *NSYNC is closer than we all think, and the group has not really been dormant since going on hiatus. “We’re coming out with a really cool vinyl edition of our Christmas album because it’s coming up on the 20 years of that [1998 Home for Christmas] album. And then we’re going to be getting our star on the [Hollywood] Walk of Fame this year at some point.”

Bass promises that all five members of the group would attend the Walk of Fame ceremony, it’s just a matter of the guys agreeing on when would be the best time. “We’re five guys, so for us to make a decision about anything is really hard, so we just need to do it. So hopefully maybe around Christmas time. It’ll be fun to see everybody again.”

The band went on hiatus in 2002, and reunions have been few and far in between. They tore the house down at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards, but Bass insists the guys talk to each other constantly,and are actually quite close. “We talk daily. All five of us. I would have to shoot you if you saw the stuff we wrote to each other. We bag on each other all day long. We find pictures on Instagram of us from the ’90s and so we’re always giving it to each other.”

