New York Woman Has Night She’ll Never Forget

Thursday night Feb. 16, Erin Tobin had quite the experience she’s liable to never forget.

Tobin, a longtime college basketball fan, took part in a Dunkin’ Donuts promotion to win a $500 gift card during a time out at the game in Albany’s Times Union Center that saw the Mahattan Jaspers take on the Siena Saints in Albany, New York.

“I was jumping up and down after hitting the shot since my brother said he’d give me $50 if I even hit the rim,” Tobin said in a press release. “Then I turned around expecting a gift card from Dunkin’ Donuts and there he was on his knees and I didn’t have any words.”