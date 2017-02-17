Man Uses Girlfriend’s Love Of Chicken McNuggets To Surprise Her With Proposal

On Valentine’s Day, Kristian Helton popped the question to his girlfriend of a year-and-a-half, Karsyn Long. Helton decided to best way to surprise the love of his life was to use something he thinks she loves even more than him. He told WAND TV, “Her love for chicken nuggets I’m sure is more than she loves me.”

Helton positioned the engagement ring in a chicken mcnugget from McDonalds, and used the chicken nugget box as a ring box of sorts. He even wrote “Will you McMarry me?” on the inside cover.

Needless to say, Long was smitten. “I know this sounds bad. I go to McDonald’s a lot and I always get chicken nuggets I won’t get anything else. I do like chicken nuggets a lot and I think since he knew that he thought it would be the best way to propose to me.”

The couple plans to get married next Valentine’s Day, and luckily for them, McDonald’s has apparently offered to cater.

Via WAND TV

