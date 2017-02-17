Justin Bieber Allegedly Headbutts Another Man During Pre-Grammy Party In Los Angeles

Justin Bieber allegedly got into a little squabble at a pre-Grammy party last Saturday night at Italian eatery Serafina in Los Angeles.

Bieber was reportedly “play-fighting” with a buddy when people began recording. Bieber asked for the person recording to stop doing so and delete the video, and he refused. Bieber then allegedly lunged at the guy, and even allegedly headbutted him.

February 11: Justin leaving Serafina Sunset in West Hollywood, CA. pic.twitter.com/x7ftL4hPjx — Bieber-news.com (@yourbiebernews) February 11, 2017

An employee of the restaurant called the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department to report the incident, but before police arrived at the scene the Biebs bolted.

The victim of the alleged headbutt reportedly does not want to press charges, but police are still moving forward with the misdemeanor battery.

A rep from Serafina told TMZ that contrary to police reports, a restaurant employee did not call 911, and they added that “We always have a pleasant experience with Mr. Bieber whenever he comes to Serafina.”

Via TMZ

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter