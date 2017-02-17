Jennifer Garner Reportedly Ready to File For Divorce From Ben Affleck

It’s been twenty months since Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck announced that they were splitting up, and now it looks like they’re ready to do the legal part.

Us Weekly reports that Garner is preparing to file for divorce and end their marriage of 12 years.

A source close to the couple says, “No matter what happens, Ben and Jen are committed to raising their family as one unit and will continue to do so as it has worked for them. They are both committed to their family.”

Ben and Jen have three children, ages 11, eight and four. Before announcing their separation in 2015 they revealed that they had been in couples therapy for years.

Ben has reportedly moved out of the $17m mansion they bought together and where they’d still lived together since 2015.

