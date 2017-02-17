Company Offering New Dog Owners A Week Long “Puppy Parental Leave”

A company in Scotland is breaking ground for anyone who plans to adopt a puppy soon.

BrewDog is Scotland’s largest craft brewer, and they are now implementing a new “Pawternity Leave” program, which essentially is a week’s paid vacation to make sure any new four-legged member of the family adjusts to their new home comfortably. BrewDog also encourages their staff to bring their new puppy to work after the week leave is up.

BrewDog co-founder James Watt hopes this new program not only shows the company’s “commitment to a great benefit scheme,” but to show their love for dogs as well. “It’s not easy trying to juggle work and settle a new dog into your life, and many members of our crew have four-legged friends at home. So we wanted to take the stress out of the situation and let our teams take the time they need to welcome their new puppy or dog into their family. We always want to raise the bar when it comes to offering our staff the best possible benefits; at BrewDog, we care about two things above all else. People and beer. We also just really really like dogs.”

BrewDog’s headquarters currently has about 50 office dogs, but this program will extend to all of its employees around the world.

Via Cosmopolitan

