By Robyn Collins

Bob Dylan’s new triple-album, appropriately named, Triplicate, highlights new versions of American standards.

Related: Bob Dylan’s Nobel Speech: ‘I Recognize that I am in Very Rare Company’

Dylan has taken on the late Frank Sinatra in “I Could Have Told You,” and now he reimagines Sinatra’s “v.”

The album will be out March 31 via Columbia Records.