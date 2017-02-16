This restaurant Serves Texas Sized Mimosas

Are you tired of drinking tiny Mimosas? Well this restaurant in Austin Texas has the answer now.

Banger’s Sausage House & Beer Garden in Austin are taking Sunday funday to a new level. They now serve “Manmosas” which is a beer stein filled with one bottle of champagne and a splash of Orange juice! The drink is becoming very popular with brunch goers; cause who would want a whole bottle of champagne to yourself, instead of a tiny glass? This restaurant also the home of the third largest beer wall in Texas incase you into something other than a mimosa.

Talk about a Texas sized restaurant.