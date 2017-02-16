Season 7 of American Horror Story to be About The 2016 Election

February 16, 2017 7:59 PM
Filed Under: 2016 Election, AHS, American Horror Story, New Season, Ryan Murphy, season 7

The next season of American Horror Story will be about politics.

Ryan Murphy, the show runner of American Horror Story, made an appearance on  Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live, on Wednesday night. In an interview when asked about the next season of AHS Murphy said “Well, I don’t have a title, but the season we begin shooting in June is going to be about the election that we just went through,” Murphy said. “So I think that will be interesting for a lot of people.” It’s already been confirmed that AHS veterans Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters will be returning for the next season. Cohen asked if there would be a “Trump” character in the new season Murphy replied “Maybe” just before commercial.

Murphy has also been working on other shows for FX in between each season, his work includes, “American Crime Story” and a new show “Feud” starring AHS alum Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon.

FX renewed “AHS” through Season 9 back in January.

