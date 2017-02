The Ad Council and the NFL teamed up to create the perfect PSA for Valentine’s Day.

During the 2017 Pro-Bowl in Orlando, the traditional kiss cam which you see at all sporting events became a PSA for the new Love Has No Labels campaign. According to the Ad Council, the video featured “real families, couples and friends across different races, religions, genders, sexualities, abilities and ages.”

This video is really beautiful, check it out below.