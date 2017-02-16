New iPhone Screen Might Be Divided in Two Parts

With rumors swirling around about all the new features that could be included in Apple’s new iPhone model (probably will be called iPhone 8), this one in particular could be a BIG change for the phone itself. According to a MacRumors report the new model will feature a 5.8 inch OLED display but only 5.15 inches will be the usable screen space. It looks like the remaining lower part of the phone will be used as a “functional area” most likely for virtual buttons and a fingerprint scanner.

The report even shares screen resolutions the new model will have at 2,800 x 1,242 pixels for the entire screen, and 2,436 x 1,125 pixels for the 5.15-inch, “functional area” portion. While it’s still unclear how this will work exactly, we’re starting to see the new models looking more and more like Android models. The report also claims the new model to have a price tag of about $1000. While no real news has been released from Apple confirming these features, a release in the fall this year could be very likely.