Mel Gibson Being Considered To Direct “Suicide Squad” Sequel

Hot off the heels of the major success of Hacksaw Ridge, Mel Gibson is one of the few who is being considered to direct the sequel to 2016’s Suicide Squad.

While no official offer has been extended or accepted, Gibson is reportedly becoming familiar with the source material. David Ayer, who directed the original, was originally tapped to head the sequel, but has since shifted focus to developing Gotham City Sirens, a project that reunites him with Suicide Squad’s Margot Robbie and focuses on the female villains of the DC Universe.

The critical and commercial success of Hacksaw Ridge has launched the career turnaround for Gibson. After his early 2000s arrest, his public image took a major hit. Offers shrank, and although he filmed a cameo for Hangover III, it was cut after major public backlash.

Hacksaw Ridge garnered six Oscar nominations, including Best Director for Gibson.

Via Hollywood Reporter

