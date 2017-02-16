Linkin Park Debut New Song ‘Heavy’ Featuring Kiiara

By Radio.com Staff

Linkin Park have dropped a new song titled, “Heavy.” Not only is the track the first from their forthcoming album, One More Light, due May 19, but it’s also another important first for the band. It’s the first time they’ve included a female singer. The Southern California band enlisted Kiiara to contribute vocals to the song. The 21-year-old singer is most widely known for her glitch-pop hit, “Gold.”

For the past few weeks, Linkin Park have teased the upcoming single via short mysterious video clips. But last night (Feb 15) the band issued the most straightforward clips showing Chester Bennington and Kiiara singing lines from the song.

Then, this morning, (Feb 16) the band dropped the bomb. Listen to Linkin Park’s new track “Heavy” below. The song will be available everywhere February 20.

The band will officially launch the new single with a special performance on Facebook Live today (February 16) at 12:00pm PST. The band will be performing the new single, along with a couple other surprises.