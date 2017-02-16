Metallica’s Kirk Hammett Selling His 1968 Jaguar

By Radio.com Staff

James Hetfield isn’t the only car collector in Metallica. Kirk Hammett is also a fan of collectible automobiles and one of those cars is now on the auction block. Hammett has put his 1968 Jaguar XKE Series 1.5 2+2 up for sale on eBay via Beverly Hills Car Club.

“Kirk is a living legend in the music industry,” says Alex Manos, owner of Beverly Hills Car Club. “This car embodies his sense of style and his appreciation for quality. Enzo Ferrari called it “the most beautiful car ever made” and in 2004, Sports Car International magazine placed the E-Type at number one on their list of Top Sports Cars of the 1960s. It also represents the type of cars we have available to buy and sell here. We’re very happy to find a new owner for Kirk’s Jaguar.”

This car, which was repainted a glossy black, was originally opalescent silver blue, and features a wood steering wheel, wire wheels and includes the spare tire. The engine and manual transmission are sound and in running order, according to BHCC. This is “an original California car”, which typically means there is little or no rust, which is rare for example on the East Coast where roads are salted in the winter. The car has a scant 53,603 miles on the odometer. Not bad for car almost 5 decades old.

Bids are now being accepted via eBay. The auction closes at 1:45 PM on Friday, February 17, 2017 Pacific Standard Time.