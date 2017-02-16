Katy Perry Introduces New Line Of Footwear Available Today

Katy Perry has launched her brand new line of footwear designed and created by the singer herself.
She’s designed shoes to fit all your needs and fill all that empty space in your closet. Everything from wildly colorful sneakers, to sexy stilettos, to sophisticated pumps for as she describes them for “any girl who wants to have a little exclamation mark at her feet. You can make it a whole look, or you can just accessorize with that personality piece. That’s what’s so great about shoes!”
Perry described the entire shoe collection as having several “themes,” saying “There’s a star and moon group called ‘SOLEstial’. ‘Havana Good Time’ came from a trip I took to Cuba with my girlfriends and then we have a ‘Pump Up the Jam’, which is a bit ’90s-based.”
Katy Perry’s shoe collection is available HERE.
Via E!