Brewery Offering “Paw-ternity” Leave For Employees With New Puppies

The Scottish beer maker company BrewDog is now offering a week of paid time off for employees with new puppies or rescue dogs.

When it opens its newest location in Ohio, it’ll be the first company in the United States and the United Kingdom to offer this kind of benefit to its employees.

The brewery also added that the benefit will be offered to all of its nearly 1,000 employees across the world, including those at its soon-to-be brewery near Columbus, Ohio, which is set to open in the spring. DogBrew said the week of leave will ensure dog owners can accompany puppies as they get adapted to their new surroundings.

“It’s not easy trying to juggle work and settle a new dog into your life, and many members of our crew have four-legged friends at home,” said company co-founder James Watt. “We wanted to take the stress out of the situation and let our teams take the time they need to welcome their new puppy or dog into their family.” The company said it also has “enhanced paternity and maternity pay.”

“We always want to raise the bar when it comes to offering our staff the best possible benefits,” Watt said. “We care about two things above all else. People and beer. We also just really like dogs.”

The company aims to in their words become, “the best company to work for. Ever.”