3-Year-Old Pranksters Scares The Heck Out Of Her Mom With A Grape

Kids…you can’t live with them and you can’t live without them.

That goes for the little sneaky pranksters too, like this little girl who scared the bejeezus out of her mom with the help of a grape.

According to Redditor biglettuce, her 3-year-old daughter came up to her and said she hurt her toe. Now at first glace, it looks like her baby girl is bleeding. Perhaps she stubbed her toe and ripped off the toenail. However, on closer inspection of the toe, it’s simply a grape skin placed over her toenail.

Hahahaha! Dang, this little girl is good!