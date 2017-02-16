10-Year-Old Creates Glitter Shooting Prosthetic Arm; Featured On “Shark Tank” And “Rachael Ray”

Jen Reeves knew something was wrong immediately when her second child was born. Jordan was born without a hand, which doctors attributed to Jordan being born with a limb difference. Doctors still aren’t sure why this happens, and although for some it can mean future health problems, for Jordan it means she her arm just stopped developing after the humerus.

Now 13, Jordan has not let having one hand slow her down by any means. She does CrossFit, is a Girl Scout, is a heavily involved advocate for children with limb differences, and is now an innovator. Jordan has recently appeared on Shark Tank and The Rachael Ray Show for her 3D printed prosthetic arms that SHOOT GLITTER!!

While Jordan has thrived, she has not been without struggles as well. Jen explained to CNN, “We celebrate being different, but it’s still hard. The first time she cried, and it might have been the last time, about not having two hands, it was important for me to not try to cover it up and tell her she can’t feel that way. She’s allowed to be sad, but I’m super proud of her and I’m excited about the things she can do or be.”

As for Jordan, she offers some simple, but powerful advice. “You can do anything as long as you try.”

