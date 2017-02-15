Sofia Vergara Is Filing Suit Against Ex From Using Frozen Embryos

February 15, 2017 4:47 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, Frozen Embryos, Lawsuit, Nick Loeb, Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara is filing suit against her ex Nick Loeb that will keep him from using their frozen pre-embryos.

This week the actress filed legal documents asking the State of California’s Superior Court for declaratory relief and a permanent injunction as well as monetary damages against Loeb.  Vergara wants her ex blocked from being able to use the frozen pre-embryos that they created at the ART Reproductive Center in Beverley Hills while still together back in 2013 without her written consent.  

Loeb’s original case to try and gain custody of the viable pre-embryos in order to bring them to term was dismissed in December.

New documents state that, “The terms of the Contract expressly state that neither party may use the pre-embryos created from the IVF procedure without the ‘explicit written consent’ of the other party.”

Vergara is asking for a declaration from the court that any attempt by Nick Loeb to bring the pre-embryos to term, will be considered a breach of their original contract.   Also a permanent injunction against his doing so, unspecified general and also special and punitive damages and court costs she’s accumulated over the two-year legal.  

