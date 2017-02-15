Soccer Moms Are Losing It Over Tom Hardy’s Bedtime Stories

February 15, 2017 10:57 AM
Filed Under: bedtime stories, cloudspotter, reading, Tom Hardy

The people have spoken. Tom Hardy and his dog Woodstock are the two best things to hit children’s literature in a long time.

On New Year’s Eve, the Batman star lulled us to sleep with the sultry sounds of his voice while reading the bedtime story bedtime story Raccontata.

It was so popular, CBeeBies brought Hardy back for another round. On Valentine’s, Hardy did a reading of Cloudspotter. The trailer alone got over four million views.

The entire version of Cloudspotter hasn’t made it to YouTube yet. However you can watch it on iPlayer, but only if you live in the UK.

Anyway, to make a long story short…the reactions are priceless. People are loving Tom Hardy’s bedtime stories!

Ummm, are we sure these stories are for children? The moms really seem to get more our of it.

