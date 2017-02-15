Soccer Moms Are Losing It Over Tom Hardy’s Bedtime Stories

The people have spoken. Tom Hardy and his dog Woodstock are the two best things to hit children’s literature in a long time.

On New Year’s Eve, the Batman star lulled us to sleep with the sultry sounds of his voice while reading the bedtime story bedtime story Raccontata.

It was so popular, CBeeBies brought Hardy back for another round. On Valentine’s, Hardy did a reading of Cloudspotter. The trailer alone got over four million views.

The entire version of Cloudspotter hasn’t made it to YouTube yet. However you can watch it on iPlayer, but only if you live in the UK.

Anyway, to make a long story short…the reactions are priceless. People are loving Tom Hardy’s bedtime stories!

@Dannibubble he could read the microwave cooking instructions to a cottage pie and I'd still be on the floor unable to use my legs….❤️💦 — Rets👸🏽 (@beauand_co) February 13, 2017

Is it wrong I have #cbeebies on record purely for the fact #TomHardy is reading the bedtime store 😂😂😍😍! Perfect Valentine's present!!! — RoxyEWin (@Roxywin1) February 14, 2017

Jewellery – £100 Flowers – £40 Efforts paling into insignificance because Tom Hardy is reading a bedtime story on CBeebies… Priceless! — chris morgon (@c_morgon) February 14, 2017

Reminder to all single ladies this valentines: Tom Hardy on CBeebies Bedtime Stories, 6.50 pm tomorrow night, possibly joined by dogs — Josie Brewer (@JosieIBrewer) February 13, 2017

All the mum's be watching Tom Hardy reading #BedtimeStories on #Cbeebies 😂 — Ali (@ChocMilkSheikh1) February 14, 2017

I'm not even a child but I watched Tom Hardy on Cbeebies reading bedtime stories and damn, I bloody enjoyed it 😩😍 — katie (@ktwhiteman) February 14, 2017

Ummm, are we sure these stories are for children? The moms really seem to get more our of it.