Quick-Thinking Cop Saves Restaurant From Burning Vehicle

February 15, 2017 2:05 PM By Billy Kidd
Filed Under: Fire, Glenn Heights, Jack in the Box, police department, Texas

That was a close one! Police Officer Chris Womack from Glenn Heights Police Department in Texas was responding to a call about a vehicle on fire. When he arrived he noticed the burning vehicle was in the drive-thru lane at a Jack in the Box. Up in flames and dangerously close to the restaurant, Officer Womack had to think quick on how he could prevent the situation from escalating. He managed to hop into the drive-thru lane and use his vehicle to push the truck away from the restaurant before the fire spread over. Luckily no injuries were reported. What a save!

