More People Whould Choose A Million Dollars Over True Love According To Survey

February 15, 2017 8:09 AM By JT
Love might trump all, but definitely not cash.

A new survey from Money and SurveyMonkey revealed that more than half of its participants would rather choose a million per year for their rest of their lives over finding true love.  In fact, 51% of the 4,447 surveyed would rather have the cash.

53% of married participants and 55% of those in domestic partnerships would rather have love however, although nearly every other demographic chose the cash, especially those who were divorced or separated.

Via Time

