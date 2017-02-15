Local Couple’s Homemade Music Video Not Only Adorable, But A Tribute To Favorite Dallas Landmarks

By day, Jimmy Baldwin is a top creative mind at advertising agency The Richards Group. He might be more well-known though for his music. He blends Americana with country, folk, and blues, and that paired with his profound and wicked sense of humor have made him extremely popular locally and helped him grow a fan base nationally.

Jimmy recently shot a music video with his wife of 21 years, Jane. When asked to describe the song, Jimmy told Guide Live it “twists a blues song, usually about breakups, into a song about love gone right.” As for the video, Jimmy and Jane wanted a piece that “shows how being in love makes even the most mundane day-to-day experiences more fun and exciting, from reading the paper and washing dishes at home to visiting our favorite local spots.”

And local spots they did visit. Keep an eye out for Dallas landmarks and favorites including: the Kessler Theater, Wild Detectives, Dude, Sweet Chocolate, Bill’s Records, Lee Harvey’s, Klyde Warren Park, the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge and Deep Ellum!

Watch the video below!

Via Guide Live

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter